Two drivers stopped going over double speed limit: WPS
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police have stopped two drivers going over double the speed limit in separate incidents.
On Wednesday morning, the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle for travelling 106 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 km/h zone.
Over the weekend, the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle going 103 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.
As a result, both drivers have been charged with stunt driving. Their vehicles were impounded for 14 days, and their driver's license have been suspended for 30 days.
