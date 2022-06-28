Two drivers taken to hospital after crash in Leamington
OPP have reopened a section of road near Leamington after a serious two-vehicle crash.
County Road 33 was closed for several hours between Highway 77 and County Road 34.
Members of Leamington OPP, Leamington Fire Services and Essex-Windsor EMS responded the collision at 4:51 a.m. on Tuesday.
COLLISION: #EssexOntario County Rd 33 in #Leamington is closed between #Hwy77 and #EssexCounty Rd 34 following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^nk pic.twitter.com/HopD01n2T3— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) June 28, 2022
As a result of the collision, police say the drivers from each vehicle were transported to hospital. One driver had minor injuries and the second driver had serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Officers are continuing to investigate this collision. Updates will be provided as they become available.
Leamington OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.catchcrooks.com , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
