SUV rollover in Woolwich leaves driver seriously hurt
One person was airlifted to hospital Wednesday morning after police say the stolen SUV he was driving went off the road in Woolwich Township.
Waterloo regional police said they were called to Hemlock Hill Drive and Three Bridges Road around 7 a.m. for two separate crashes. At the time, the roads were snowy and ice-covered, they explained.
In one of the collisions, the driver lost control and their Ford SUV went off the road, rolling several times before coming to a stop in a field.
The 56-year-old man from York Region was airlifted to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.
Police determined the SUV was stolen and the driver is now facing multiple charges in connection to the theft as well as an outstanding warrant.
In the other collision, the driver was not seriously hurt.
Police said the vehicle slid off the road and went into a ditch.
Roads were closed in the area for about four hours while police investigated.
-
Riders select Corey Mace as new head coach: TSN reportsThe Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace as the team's next head coach, according to reports from TSN's Farhan Lalji.
-
Mild temperatures return ThursdayThe London, Ont. region will be warming up a bit on Thursday with some sunshine in the forecast. Expect a mix of sun and cloudy with some gusty wind and a high of 7C.
-
New photo released in sexual assault investigation at a Kitchener mallPolice are hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
-
Ted Nolan returns home for book signing, first time since cancer diagnosisA living legend returned to Garden River First Nation this week - Ted Nolan.
-
Toronto police shot man holding knife in Scarborough home to protect himself from attack: SIUA Toronto police officer shot an advancing 35-year-old man holding a knife in a Scarborough home last August to protect himself from an attack, the province’s police watchdog has found.
-
'It's hard to understand how they survived': Toronto man's family held hostage by Hamas releasedThe wait is over for Toronto man Ahron Brodutch and his wife Shari – their sister-and-law, niece and nephews have been released from captivity.
-
'Concerned about the kids': Chili for Children seeking help this holiday seasonInner city lunch program, Chili for Children, is currently looking for help heading into the holiday season.
-
This Saskatoon man just turned 104-years-old and he still likes to boogieA Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104-years-old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
-
Fake gold scam costs New Westminster resident $1,800, police sayPolice in New Westminster are warning the public to be wary of fake gold scams after a recent incident that cost a resident $1,800.