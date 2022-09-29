Two eastbound Highway 401 lanes closed after crash

A collision on Highway 401 has closed the two left lanes, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP said the lanes are closed eastbound near mile marker 287.

Just before 8 p.m., OPP said in a Tweet that officers were on the scene.

This story will be updated.

