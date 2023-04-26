Two elderly people die after crash on Tecumseh Road

Windsor police say two elderly people have died after a crash on Tecumseh Road.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of Tecumseh Road East near Jefferson Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a 91-year-old male and 85 year-old female have died of their injuries, while a third person remains in critical condition.

UPDATE:



We continue to investigate a serious vehicle collision that occurred in the 6500 block of Tecumseh Rd. E.



Contact WPS or @CStoppers with info. https://t.co/sSfDhqsmcV

A total of five people were taken to hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.

Tecumseh Road East was closed in both directions between Roseville Gardens and Jefferson Blvd for the investigation. Police reopened the road around 3:50 p.m.

Members of the Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit were on scene investigating the collision. Police ask anyone who was in the area around 11:50 a.m. to check their dash cameras for footage of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.