Two Elliot Lake residents charged with drug trafficking
Two people from Elliot Lake – a man and a woman in their 40s – are facing drug trafficking and other charges following a raid at a residence on Bennett Drive on Aug. 15.
As part of their investigation, the Ontario Province Police with members of their Community Street Crime Unit and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau searched the local home at 1:15 a.m.
"As a result of the warrant being executed, over $9,000 in cash, (various drugs) … a digital scale, a money counting machine, and numerous cell phones were seized," police said in a news release.
Seized drugs are suspected to include cocaine, methamphetamine tablets, psilocybin, oxycodone pills and hydromorphone pills.
A 44-year-old man is charged with several offences, including drug possession, trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a release order.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.
A 44-year-old woman is also charged with several offences, including drug possession, trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.
These allegations have not been proven in court.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
