Two employees assaulted at Bradford restaurant during Euro Cup celebrations

South Simcoe Police are investigating an alleged assault that took place in Bradford as a result of the Euro Cup celebrations on Sunday.

Police closed off several roads in the downtown area as a number of people celebrated after the game ended.

Officers responded to reports of a fight occurring in front of a restaurant on Holland Street West at Drury Street.

The suspects had left by the time police arrived. Officers learned that two employees at Hacienda Santa Teresa restaurant were assaulted when a group of men attempted to enter the restaurant without masks and tried to bring in their own cooler of alcohol.

The restaurant owners released footage of the fight on social media, saying that the incident is "saddening" and that there wasn't enough police involvement.

South Simcoe Police say they were attending to a number of incidents that night and are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information can reach out to police or Crime Stoppers.