Two men from Enfield, N.S. have been charged with several child pornography offences.

Nova Scotia RCMP say on Feb. 4, the RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit arrested a 35-year-old man and searched a home in Enfield after receiving a complaint.

Carlos Ayapal Gonzalez Moraga, 35, of Enfield, has been charged with the following offences:

Sexual Interference

making child pornography

making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child

As a result of the investigation into Moraga, on Feb. 7, the ICE Unit arrested a 47-year-old man and searched a home in Enfield and a business in Halifax.

Peter Alan Moorhouse, 47, of Enfield, has been charged with the following offences:

making child pornography

making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child

Both men were remanded in custody and were released Monday on conditions. They are scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 22.

Police believe Moorhouse is part of several community groups which may have given him access to youth. The RCMP is reaching out to the public in the event there may be more victims. Police are appealing to guardians, parents and youth in the area to encourage anyone who may also be a victim to contact Enfield RCMP detachment at 902-883-7077.

Moorehouse has been a familiar and respected face in the Atlantic region, but tonight, the president and CEO of the Atlantic branch of the Better Business Bureau finds himself the focus of the news, rather than commenting on it.

Moorhouse was arrested Sunday after police searched a home in Enfield and a business in Halifax.

Police say they've identified two victims so far: two youths in the Halifax area, but there could be others.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the chair of the board of the directors for the Better Business Bureau said Moorhouse has been suspended, and the organization will cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation proceeds.

In the community of Enfield, where both men live, there is shock and disbelief.

"When I woke up this morning, it was me and my grandmother and we were all sitting there talking about it with my mother, too," said Olivia Horne-Young. "We were just kind of outraged about the whole thing."

Said John Hiltz: "Well, nothing's really surprising these days. The internet's a good thing in a lot of sense, but a lot of times, it's not good either."

CTV News made multiple attempts to contact Moorhouse Tuesday, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Moorhouse has also resigned as chair of the Bedford United church council.

In a statement, the lead minister for the church says they are cooperating fully with the RCMP in their investigation and "are painfully aware of the difficult nature of these charges for everyone affected."