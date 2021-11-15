Two Essex County officers struck by fleeing vehicle:OPP
Essex County OPP say two officers were struck by a fleeing vehicle after a traffic complaint.
Officers responded to the report of an erratic driver on County Road 23 in Kingsville at 12:06 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say they located the vehicle stopped on the side of the road on County Road 23, but as officers approached, the vehicle took off, striking two officers.
The vehicle drove at a high rate of speed ended up in a ditch. The driver was treated for minor injuries.
The officers who were struck were not injured.
A 34-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:
- Flight from peace officer
- Dangerous operation
- Resist Peace Officer
The accused was also wanted on warrants from another police service. He was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
