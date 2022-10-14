Damage estimated at $100,000 after Riverside Drive fire

Windsor firefighters were kept busy Thursday night attending two separate upgraded fire calls.

They were first called to the 2500 block of Howard Avenue around 4 p.m.

Officials report no injuries but one person has been displaced.

Careless smoking is to blame with an estimated $65,000 in damage.

Update on the fire in 2500 Block of Howard Ave. Damage 65000. No injuries. 1 person displaced. Cause careless smoking. *MC

Crews were later called to the 4500 block of Riverside Drive east around 7 p.m.

Update of fire in the 4500 Block of Riverside Dr. E. Damage 100000. No injuries. No people displaced. Cause undetermined. *MC

The cause is listed as undetermined. There were no injuries and no people displaced.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.