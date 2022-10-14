Damage estimated at $100,000 after Riverside Drive fire
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor firefighters were kept busy Thursday night attending two separate upgraded fire calls.
They were first called to the 2500 block of Howard Avenue around 4 p.m.
Officials report no injuries but one person has been displaced.
Careless smoking is to blame with an estimated $65,000 in damage.
Update on the fire in 2500 Block of Howard Ave. Damage 65000. No injuries. 1 person displaced. Cause careless smoking. *MC— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) October 14, 2022
Crews were later called to the 4500 block of Riverside Drive east around 7 p.m.
Update of fire in the 4500 Block of Riverside Dr. E. Damage 100000. No injuries. No people displaced. Cause undetermined. *MC— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) October 14, 2022
The cause is listed as undetermined. There were no injuries and no people displaced.
Damage is estimated at $100,000.
