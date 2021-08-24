Two extricated after collision near Clinton, Ont.

Three people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Clinton, Ont. on Monday afternoon.

Huron County OPP were called to Huron Road (Highway 8) west of Kitchigami Road just before 3 p.m.

Police say emergency crews found a heavily damaged SUV and sedan on arrival.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were both trapped and had to be freed.

The two occupants in the SUV and the driver of the sedan were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team were called in to assist with the investigation.

Huron Road (Highway 8) was closed until around midnight for the investigation.