Two face charges, $46K in drugs seized following bust in Sturgeon Falls
Two people from West Nipissing have been charged following an Ontario Provincial Police raid of a residence in Sturgeon Falls on July 26.
Police executed a search warrant on a Demers Street residence, leading to the seizure of drug paraphernalia, cash, a safe, cellular devices and drugs suspected to be: fentanyl, Percocet pills, crystal meth, methamphetamine tablets and cocaine.
The value of the drugs seized is believed to be approximately $46,300, police said in a news release Tuesday.
A 35-year-old has been charged with three counts of trafficking and one charge of possession of property obtained by crime,
A 25-year-old, also of West Nipissing, faces three charges of trafficking.
Both accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice today in North Bay.
-
Music in the Park returns to BradfordLive music returns to Bradford with the Music in the Park series.
-
Over 6,000 lbs of cannabis seized, 7 arrested at Kirkfield residence: OPPProvincial police in Kawartha Lakes seized over 6,000 cannabis plants from a local residence resulting in seven arrests.
-
N.B. RCMP arrest man, investigate suspicious death after body found in CampbelltonNew Brunswick RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 38-year-old man was found in Campbellton early Tuesday morning.
-
WRDSB apologizes for harms caused by School Resource Officer programThe Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is apologizing for the harms caused by the School Resource Officer (RSO) program.
-
Kirkland Lake resident charged with driving an ATV and an excavator while impairedA 64-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is facing impaired driving and other charges in connection with two incidents this month – one involving an ATV, another an excavator.
-
Motorcyclists charged after attempting to flee police at 200 km/hTwo motorcyclists from Edmonton are facing charges after being caught travelling over 200 km/h.
-
'Hitting us really hard': Sask. First Nation moves into lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreakA First Nation in northern Saskatchewan is moving into a lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
-
NHL news: Canucks goalie Braden Holtby, Oilers forward James Neal set for buyoutsThe Vancouver Canucks have placed goalie Braden Holtby on waivers ahead of a buyout, and the Edmonton Oilers also made a move, placing left-winger James Neal on waivers.
-
Abbotsford crash: Serious collision involving small bus sends multiple people to hospitalPolice are investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Tuesday morning that involved a small bus.