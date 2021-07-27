Two face charges, $46K in drugs seized following bust in Sturgeon Falls

Two people from West Nipissing have been charged following an Ontario Provincial Police raid of a residence in Sturgeon Falls on July 26.

Police executed a search warrant on a Demers Street residence, leading to the seizure of drug paraphernalia, cash, a safe, cellular devices and drugs suspected to be: fentanyl, Percocet pills, crystal meth, methamphetamine tablets and cocaine.

The value of the drugs seized is believed to be approximately $46,300, police said in a news release Tuesday.

A 35-year-old has been charged with three counts of trafficking and one charge of possession of property obtained by crime,

A 25-year-old, also of West Nipissing, faces three charges of trafficking.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice today in North Bay.