Two face charges after OPP find weapons, drug during traffic stop
Two men from Ajax, Ont., are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release.
Officers from the Manitoulin OPP detachment were doing regular patrol duties shortly after 10:30 p.m. when they saw a vehicle speeding.
Upon pulling the vehicle over and speaking with the driver, police said they saw what appeared to be illicit drugs inside the vehicle.
The driver and passenger were arrested after officers seized an undisclosed amount of suspected drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl and cannabis, along with several phones, digital scales, an edged weapon, other crime paraphilia and $6,000 in cash.The 21-year-old and 18-year-old have been charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, two cannabis possession offenses under the Cannabis Act, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Both accused are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5 in Espanola.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
