Two face charges after police seize drugs, stolen firearm from Halifax residence
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
Two people are facing charges after police say they seized drugs and a stolen firearm from a residence in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police searched the residence in connection with an investigation around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers seized quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and prescription opioids, cash and a stolen firearm from the home.
Police say two people were arrested without incident.
Stephen David Assoun, 43, and Zatora Sofia Lee Hines, 32, have been charged with:
- three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possession of a weapon obtained by crime
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- storing a restricted firearm contrary to regulations
Both were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.
-
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data showsNewly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
-
Kingston, Ont. council pauses encampment evictionsKingston city council has voted to placed a hold on eviction notices for those living in tent encampments until the spring.
-
Winds up to 90 km/h to sweep over Greater VictoriaEnvironment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria region starting Wednesday night.
-
Man wanted for Old Ottawa South bank robberyOttawa police are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob a bank in Old Ottawa South last week.
-
Ontario launches public consultations on budget, focused on transportation, jobsOntario is asking residents for their input on the upcoming budget, and questions in a survey posted today indicate major themes will be health-care staffing, transportation, jobs and the cost of living.
-
Alberta Opposition NDP calls for public input on plan to subsidize well cleanupAlberta's New Democrat Opposition wants public consultations on a government plan that would subsidize oil and gas companies to fulfil legal commitments to clean up old wells, a major proponent of which has been working directly in Premier Danielle Smith's office for months.
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa at highest level since summerWastewater monitoring of the main three respiratory viruses affecting the health-care system show a rise in COVID-19, a decline in influenza, and a steady rate of RSV in Ottawa.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving programVehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: policeThe Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.