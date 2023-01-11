Two face charges after police seize drugs, stolen firearm from Halifax residence

Two people are facing charges after police say they seized drugs and a stolen firearm from a residence in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police searched the residence in connection with an investigation around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers seized quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and prescription opioids, cash and a stolen firearm from the home.

Police say two people were arrested without incident.

Stephen David Assoun, 43, and Zatora Sofia Lee Hines, 32, have been charged with:

three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a weapon obtained by crime

unsafe storage of a firearm

storing a restricted firearm contrary to regulations

Both were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.