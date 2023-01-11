iHeartRadio

Two face charges after police seize drugs, stolen firearm from Halifax residence


A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan 

Two people are facing charges after police say they seized drugs and a stolen firearm from a residence in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police searched the residence in connection with an investigation around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers seized quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and prescription opioids, cash and a stolen firearm from the home.

Police say two people were arrested without incident.

Stephen David Assoun, 43, and Zatora Sofia Lee Hines, 32, have been charged with:

  • three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possession of a restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • possession of ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of a weapon obtained by crime
  • unsafe storage of a firearm
  • storing a restricted firearm contrary to regulations

Both were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.

