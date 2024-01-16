Two face drug, weapon charges following North Bay traffic stop

A pair from North Bay are facing drug trafficking charges, weapons offences and other charges following an early morning traffic stop Tuesday, police say.

On Jan. 16 shortly after 4:30 a.m., a member of the North Bay Police Service (NBPS) spotted a suspicious vehicle on O’Brien Street and conducted a traffic stop, police said in a news release.

“The female driver was taken into custody for driving while prohibited,” said police.

“The male that was located in the vehicle, was arrested on outstanding warrants.”

Police subsequently searched the suspects and the vehicle seizing 94.8 grams of suspected fentanyl, 2.7 grams of suspected cocaine, a quantity of cash and an imitation Glock handgun.

The estimated value of the drugs seized is $29,000, according to the release.

“The vehicle was towed from the scene,” said NBPS.

As a result of the investigation, the 31-year-old woman and the 36-year-old man were charged with two counts of drug trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Additionally, the man is charged with breach of probation and possession of proceeds of crime. The woman is also charged with two counts of driving while prohibited.

Both accused were held pending a bail hearing.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.