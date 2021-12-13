Two facing charges for large fight near Kitchener high school

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested two people in connection to a fight near Eastwood Collegiate Institute in Kitchener.

One of them, a 20-year-old Kitchener man, has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The other, a 17-year-old also from Kitchener, turned himself into police and was charged with assault.

On Dec. 2, police say "two groups of students were involved in a fight involving a baseball bat and potentially other weapons."

Students previously told CTV News that belts, pieces of wood and furniture legs were used in the altercation.

Witnesses also said upwards of 20 people were involved in the fight, with another 30 watching.

One male youth was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say additional charges are anticipated.

They continue to investigate the fight and a previous altercation on Dec. 1.

That one happened between two groups at a plaza near Eastwood Collegiate Institute and an 18-year-old male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.