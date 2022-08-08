Two facing drug charges after 'suspicious activity' on Retallack Street: Regina police

A 44-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman are facing multiple drug charges after the Regina Police Service (RPS) seized a variety of drugs during a vehicle stop on the 2000 block of Retallack St., a news release said.

According to the release, a member of the RPS canine unit noticed what appeared to be unusual behavior involving a vehicle on Retallack St. just after 5 a.m. Monday morning.

During the traffic stop police found a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl in the passenger side door of the vehicle, which led to the arrest of the male suspect.

A further search of the vehicle found more cocaine and fentanyl along with hydromorphone, three cell phones, cash and paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking.

A small quantity of methamphetamine was also found on the driver of the vehicle.

As a result, the driver and passenger were jointly charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 44-year-old man was also charged with breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

Both suspects made their first appearances in Provincial Court on Monday afternoon.