Two families displaced in suspicious Hanmer townhouse fire: Sudbury officials

Sudbury fire officials say they are investigating a blaze at a townhouse complex in Hanmer deemed suspicious.

Firefighters from five different local stations rushed to douse the fire that broke out at a residential complex on Christa Street early Wednesday morning.

Six people have been displaced as a result of the incident and the Red Cross is helping the two families affected.

"We got that fire under control early this morning, our crews are still here today tackling some very troublesome spots up in the attic area," said Greater Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell. "Everyone was out safe we did have working smoke and CO alarms. And so we are very pleased that first and foremost everyone got out of the residence and occupancy and there were no injuries."

Sudbury police said the fire was under control at 2:48 a.m.

I heard an explosion at 12:41am I live directly behind the town houses that were on fire. It scared the sh*t out of me.. thank you for reporting

"When we get a call to townhomes, when we get calls to these types of residences, there is always the worry that if that fire does spread to the attic area and those attic areas are ajoined that the fire spread can happen quickly and can affect multiple units," Oshell said.

He said the damage was contained to two units with the estimated damage of over $250,000 due to the fire and heavy smoke.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called in to help investigate the incident.

With files from Alana Everson, CTV News Sudbury.