Two fatal crashes in the north in less than 24 hours

Highway 11 is closed between Matheson and Cochrane after a second fatal crash in northeastern Ontario in less than 24 hours, police say.

TUESDAY MORNING

Officers with the Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened at 7 a.m. Tuesday on Emsdale Road in Perry Township, about 20 kilometres north of Huntsville.

"Police investigation revealed that the vehicle, driven by Gregory Hall, 59 years of age, of Emsdale, Ont., entered a ditch on Emsdale Road," OPP said in a news release.

"The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene."

Hall was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

Less than 24 hours later, a second fatal crash has closed Highway 11 from Matheson to Cochrane Wednesday morning.

Officers from the South Porcupine detachment are investigating the scene south of Municipal Road, OPP said in a tweet.

It happened in the community of Iroquois Falls shortly after 1:30 a.m., OPP said in a news release.

One person has been confirmed deceased as a result.

Detours have been set up via Municipal Road and Highway 101.

"In light of Hwy 11 being closed in the Cochrane area due to a serious collision, re-routed traffic will be using Hwy 101 and Hwy 655 in the Timmins area as an alternate route," Timmins police said in a news release.

"As a result, the Timmins Police Service is issuing a Traffic Advisory in regards to alerting both local traffic and re-routed traffic to be particularly attentive at the wheel given the increase in traffic volumes and changing road conditions due to accumulations of snow in our area."

Commercial vehicles must drive in the curb lane on all four-lane roads within the city limits, police remind drivers.

No word on how many vehicles were involved, the cause of the crash or the estimated time of reopening.

More details to follow when information becomes available.