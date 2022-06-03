Two female hockey players from the Sault win new memorial scholarships

The legacies of two Sault Ste. Marie hockey coaches, Kyle Vanderburg and Don Gagnon, are continuing with two memorial scholarships for local players.

Eric Vanderburg’s emotion when describing this year’s winners can be interpreted as an extension of his late son’s commitment to the game and to the players in the Sault Ste. Marie minor hockey system.

Two female players, Brooke Brazeau and Milana Perri, are the inaugural winners of the annual coaches award, which comes with $750 post-secondary scholarships.

"We had six applicants who had to meet criteria of qualifying for the scholarships," said Vanderburg.

"They had to submit letters of intent of further education, provide reference letters, play hockey and outline their commitment to helping kids in the community."

"And, they also had to write an essay about their future education plans," he added.

Both winners played hockey in the under-18 system for females.

Money for the scholarships comes from the annual Kyle Vanderburg Memorial Golf Tournament held in the fall. This year’s event is set for Oct. 2 and has 80 committed golfers.

Vanderburg said his son Kyle and Don Gagnon were long-time coaches in the Sault Minor Hockey Association and they worked in tandem to help players get the most out of their game and give back to the community.

"Kyle passed away at the age of 25 due to undetermined causes, while Don was 68 and died due to heart-related issues," he said.

"Despite the age difference, the two combined to mentor and direct players with their experience, based on their hockey background."

Both of the winners will be attending post-secondary institutions in Ontario.

Perri will study health science and nursing at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa this fall.

"I am honoured to be chosen for the Vanderburg and Gagnon Memorial Award," she said.

"Hockey has been a big part of my life and my family’s for as long as I can remember. Don Gagnon was a mentor and friend to me from when I started playing hockey."

Adding, "Don holds a special place in my heart and I will do my best to make him, his family and the Vanderburg family proud."

Brazeau is attending Sault College and will be studying nursing as well, and like Perri, will continue to play hockey at the post-secondary level.

"I am truly honoured and very grateful to be the recipient of this generous award from the Gagnon and Vanderburg families," Brazeau said.