Two-fifths of all adults in Ottawa have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a decrease in the number of COVID-19 doses administered last week compared to the previous two weeks.

About 51,000 shots were administered last week compared to roughly 60,000 in each of the previous two weeks, the health unit reported Monday.

However, the week of April 25 to May 1 was still the third busiest week of the local rollout to date and two-fifths of all adults in the city now have at least one dose.

OPH reported 51,170 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered locally last week. Monday was the week's busiest day for jabs, with 8,236 doses administered.

Ottawa had seen smaller shipments of vaccines in the latter half of April. The most recent shipment announced Monday included 23,400 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. To date, Ottawa Public Health, the Ottawa Hospital, and the Queensway Carleton Hospital have received 362,780 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the provincial government. This total does not include AstraZeneca doses delivered to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

Ontario is expected to receive more than three million doses of vaccines this month from the federal government.

OPH says 340,121 people, or 40 per cent of all adults in Ottawa, have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to date.

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 340,121

Ottawa residents with two doses: 27,465

Percent of eligible population (residents 18 and older) with at least one dose: 40 per cent

Percent of eligible population (residents 18 and older) with two doses: 3 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 32 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 3 per cent

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE