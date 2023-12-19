Two firefighters sent to hospital after fire truck ends up in ditch near Wingham, Ont.

An investigation is now underway after a North Huron firetruck, with six firefighters inside, ended up in a ditch while responding to a barn fire near Wingham on Monday morning.

According to a news release, on Dec. 18 at approximately 10:27 a.m., the Fire Department of North Huron responded to a rural address north of Wingham, Ont. in the Municipality of Morris-Turnberry for a structure fire.

As previously reported by CTV News London, during the response to the call however, a North Huron firetruck was involved in an accident when it ended up on its side in a ditch alongside the road.

Six firefighters were in the vehicle at the time and none sustained life threatening injuries.

Two firefighters were transported immediately to the Wingham and District Hospital for assessment and treatment, and have since been released from hospital.

Neighbouring fire services from the Lucknow and District Fire Department, Howick Fire Department, South Bruce Fire Rescue Service and Huron East Fire Department responded to the call to provide support after the barn, located on Glenannon Road, caught fire.

An assessment of the damage to the firetruck meanwhile will be completed and “arrangements have been made to ensure adequate fire services continue in the areas served by the Fire Department of North Huron,” according to the release.

“North Huron would like to thank Huron County OPP, Huron County Paramedic Services, Lucknow and District Fire Department, Howick Fire Department, South Bruce Fire Rescue Service and Huron East Fire Department for assisting with this incident and structure fire,” the release added.

The cause of the incident and structure fire remain under investigation.