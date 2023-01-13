Two found dead after fire in French River area, OPP investigating

Police are investigating after two people were found dead at the scene of a residential structure fire in the French River area, south of Sudbury, earlier this week.

Crews from the French River Fire Service were called to the scene on Highway 64 before 9 p.m. Jan. 11, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday morning.

OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News it happened in the 'Alban end' of the French River, between Ouellette and Noelville.

"Two people were located deceased at the premises," OPP said.



"While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times."

A collaborative investigation is continuing through the Nipissing West crime unit, North Bay forensic identification services, the fire marshal, coroner and Ontario forensic pathology service.

"The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of that area should expect to see a police presence," OPP said.

Neither the cause of death nor the identities of the victims have been revealed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.