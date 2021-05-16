Two found dead after standoff in First Nations community in eastern Quebec

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home following a standoff on the Listuguj First Nation.

The Bureau of Independent Investigations issued a statement saying officers from the Listuguj Police Department were dispatched to the residence near the New Brunswick border at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to investigate reports of gunfire.

When the officers arrived, they heard gunshots and determined that a 28-year-old man was inside the home on Riverside Road.

When the man refused to co-operate, Quebec provincial police were called in to handle the case.

Soon after the man surrendered to police at 5:20 p.m., officers entered the home and found two seriously injured people.

Both later died in hospital.

The independent agency confirmed that Quebec City police are conducting a parallel investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2021.