Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating

The London Police Service’s Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man and woman were found dead Thursday inside a west-end apartment.

Officers responded to the apartment building in the 500 block of Proudfoot Lane around 4 p.m. after the pair were found inside a unit.

One resident from the complex said police were focussing their attention on a small apartment unit on the sixth floor at the rear of the building.

Friends posting on social media identified one of the victims as 30-year-old Tiffany Gates.

A manager at a restaurant on Dundas Street said Gates was an employee, and said she was an extremely well liked person and valued employee.

Online posts said the other deceased person was her boyfriend, and the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.

Police have not confirmed this detail.

“We can say that the two individuals were known to each other and there is no risk to public safety,” said London Police Sgt. Sandasha Bough.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.