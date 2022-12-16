Two found dead, one in critical condition at Hamilton residence: police
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hamilton residence Friday.
In a tweet, police said their investigation began at approximately 1 p.m. following the discovery of two deceased individuals at a property in the area of East 32nd Road and Crockett Street in the city’s Raleigh neighbourhood.
Another person in the home was found to have life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital, police said.
It’s unclear what led the officers to the property and the circumstances surrounding the deaths, but police said more information would follow.
This is a developing news story. More to come.
