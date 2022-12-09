Two Fredericton men charged after shooting incident that prompted Alert Ready message: RCMP
Two Fredericton men have been charged in connection with a shooting incident that prompted an Alert Ready message to be issued for the area.
Oromocto RCMP officers and members of the Fredericton Police Force responded to a report of gunshots fired on Leafwood Drive in the Hanwell Trailer Park around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.
The incident resulted in two individuals being taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The RCMP said last week that other people believed to be involved in the shooting fled the scene in a vehicle.
An Alert Ready message was issued to the public in the Fredericton and Oromocto areas at 10:46 a.m, warning the public that individuals “known to be armed and dangerous” had been last seen in the Oromocto area driving a 2012 Honda Civic.
Residents were urged to stay inside their homes or evacuate the area while police contained a property on Elmdale Crescent where a suspect was believed to be inside.
An Emergency Response Team was also deployed to the scene and a tactical team surrounded the home until officers determined there was no one inside.
The RCMP said police located the vehicle in the Longs Creek area, off Highway 2, around 12:15 p.m, and arrested 22-year-old Blake Holt.
Later that day, Holt appeared in Fredericton provincial court, where he was charged with:
- possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose
- flight from police
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a restricted firearm
- possession of property obtained by crime
- theft under $5,000
- possession of a firearm
- failure to comply with a release order
Holt returned to court Thursday and was taken into police custody. He is set to appear in court again on Jan. 30, 2023.
On Tuesday, a 41-year-old man was also arrested in Fredericton for his alleged involvement in the incident.
That same day, Jesse Joe appeared in Fredericton provincial court. He was charged with:
- assault with a weapon
- pointing a firearm
- uttering Threats
- robbery
Joe returned to court Thursday where he was also taken into custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15.
In a Friday release, RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.
With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natalie Lombard.