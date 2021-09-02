Two freight trains collide, derailing several cars in Prescott, Ont.

Two freight trains have collided along the tracks in Prescott, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews are on the scene at the train tracks near Edward Street in the town 95 km south of Ottawa.

Police said in a tweet two cargo trains have collided.

Photos show an engine and several rail cars on its side along the tracks.

The OPP tells CTV News Ottawa one person was treated on scene for minor injuries.

On scene of train derailment in #Prescott. Hearing one injury of person pulled from locomotive. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/f4GmTi1MMu

CTVNewsOttawa.ca has reached out to OPP and CN Rail for more information.

