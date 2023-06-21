Two from eastern Ontario arrested in cross-Canada 3D-printed gun bust

Two men from eastern Ontario are among 11 Ontarians arrested in a nationwide investigation into 3D-printed guns.

The investigation, led by Sûreté du Québec, spanned eight provinces and included more than 20 police services across the country, including Ottawa and Kingston police. It resulted in 45 arrests across Canada.

The two suspects from eastern Ontario are Conor Smyth, 32, of North Grenville and Alexandre Poirier, 28, of Norwood.

Smyth is charged with possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Poirier is facing charges of manufacturing a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm without a licence and possession of a prohibited device. He is also facing charges of drug possession and possession of property obtained by crime.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of hundreds of guns, many of which were 3D-printed, as well as partially constructed 3D-printed guns, silencers, ammunition, and 3D printers.

Among the items seized in Ontario:

10 3D-printed firearms (some of which were loaded, OPP claim);

16 handguns;

43 partially manufactured firearms;

46 unrestricted firearms;

123 magazines including several prohibited magazines;

10 3D printers;

thousands of rounds of ammunition;

hundreds of firearm parts;

one suppressor;

11 airsoft rifles;

four bulletproof vests;

illicit drugs including over 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills;

$33,700 in Canadian currency; and,

one cryptocurrency wallet.

OPP said in a news release that while all prohibited guns pose a safety risk, 3D-printed guns are of significant concern because they don't have serial numbers and cannot be traced.

"Canadian police organizations are working together to fight the emerging phenomenon that is 3D firearm manufacturing," said SQ Chief-Inspector Benoit Dubé. "Today's operations will neutralise a number of illegal firearms providers in Canada, and as a result will reduce armed violence in the country."

--With files from CTV News Montreal and The Canadian Press.