Two from Ottawa facing drug charges in Cornwall, Ont.

Cornwall police say two people from Ottawa are facing drug charges after being stopped at the border crossing with the United States.

Police claim that a man was allegedly suspected to be driving while impaired by drugs at the Canadian Port of Entry on Thursday. The driver was stopped and a search of the vehicle turned up quantities of methamphetamines and psilocybin.

An 18-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman are facing several drug possession and trafficking charges. The man is also facing one count of driving while impaired.

The pair was released with court dates at the end of August.