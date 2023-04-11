Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario

Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Chamberlain Township, north of Englehart just after 8 a.m. April 9, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

A 25-year-old from Mississauga and a 26-year-old from Brampton were pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for more than 12 hours as a result of the crash.

No word on the cause, but OPP said the traffic incident management enforcement team is helping with the investigation as it continues.

"Further information will be released as it becomes available," OPP said.