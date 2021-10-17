Two G2 drivers charged with stunt driving in Barrhaven Saturday night

Four drivers are parked for 30 days after being stopped for stunt driving in Barrhaven, including two G2 drivers.

Ottawa police spent a second night targeting speeders and aggressive drivers in Ottawa's south end Saturday night.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says a G2 driver was charged with stunt driving after being observed going 116 km/h on Strandherd Drive at Claridge Drive.

A second G2 driver was charged after police spotted the vehicle travelling at 109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Greenbank Road.

The two other motorists charged with stunt driving are:

Driver going 127 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Woodroffe Avenue at Deerfield Drive

Driver going 111 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Longfields Drive at Paul Metivier Drive.

On Friday night, police charged two motorists with stunt driving in Barrhaven. One driver was spotted going 67 km/h over the speed limit on Woodroffe Avenue.

As of Sept. 12, the automatic roadside licence suspension for motorists stopped for stunt driving is 30 days, up from seven days.

This summer, Ontario expanded the vehicle impoundment penalty to 14 days from seven days as part of new penalties for stunt driving.