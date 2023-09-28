Two G2 drivers charged with stunt driving on eastern Ontario roads
Two G2 drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped speeding on roads in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this week.
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed a vehicle travelling 164 km/h on Highway 416 near Spencerville on Wednesday.
The speed limit on Highway 416 is 100 km/h.
The 17-year-old G2 driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.
17 y/o G2 driver stopped this afternoon on #Hwy416 SB near Spencerville. Had 3 friends in the car too. Charged by #GrenvilleOPP w/#StuntDriving - licence suspended & vehicle impounded. Dangerous speeds and putting others’ lives at risk is unacceptable. #SlowDown - #SpeedKills ^dh pic.twitter.com/dvuKpxNa02— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) September 27, 2023
A 20-year-old woman is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped going 72 km/h over the speed limit in the area of Bank Street and Albion Road.
Police say the G2 driver was "flyin' thru" the area going 132 km/h in the 60 km/h zone.
The privilege of driving comes with certain responsibilities…apparently lost on this morning’s 20yr old female (*G2 license) Mercedes driver flyin’ thru Bank St/Albion Rd at 8:30am doing 132 in a 60km/h zone. Vehicle towed, license suspended & court date issued… #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/KemACNpNJA— OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) September 26, 2023