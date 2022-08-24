'Heartbroken,' OPP says dogs hit by car Sunday have died
Police say the owner(s) of two dogs that were hit by a car Sunday night in Dufferin County have not come forward.
Dufferin OPP says a vehicle travelling on County Road 11 in Amaranth Township during a rain storm struck the German Shepherds that are believed to have been walking along the road alone that night. Police say the driver remained at the scene.
Officers say one dog died en route to the veterinary clinic.
The second dog, believed to be roughly seven years old with the "sweetest personality," was severely injured according to police and underwent treatment.
On Wednesday morning, however, OPP said the dog had passed away "as a result of the serious nature of his injuries."
Provincial police also thanked the vet clinic for its "expert care" of the dog, and the public for the outpouring of support.
They say the dogs weren't microchipped or wearing tags, and their owners have not contacted police or the veterinary clinic.
-
Siksikaitsitapi Pow Wow unveiled at Whoop-Up Days in LethbridgeEven after 125 years, Whoop-Up Days isn’t afraid to shake things up — brand new this year is the Siksikaitsitapi Pow Wow.
-
Edmonton Catholic teachers learn new curriculum ahead of first day of schoolEdmonton Catholic Schools held a summit on Wednesday to introduce staff to Alberta's new curriculum.
-
Okanese First Nation intends to take over sovereign control of child and family welfare servicesWith a declaration to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Okanese First Nation took an important step for the community as it works towards control of child and family welfare services on and off reserve.
-
Gabriola Island firefighters say lack of paramedics puts community at riskFirefighters on one of British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands are raising the alarm about a shortage of paramedics in the community.
-
Truck rollover closes section of Highway 401 near TilburyA section of Highway 401 was closed to traffic Wednesday following a single-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck.
-
Canadian soldiers hold live-fire military exercise in MeafordHundreds of Canadian soldiers are at the 4th Canadian Division Training Centre for live-fire exercises in Meaford, Ont.
-
Sudbury marks Ukrainian Independence DayWednesday marks Ukrainian Independence Day, an event typically marked by celebrations and parades. As a way to recognize the Ukrainian community in Sudbury, a flag raising was held at Tom Davies Square.
-
Conestoga College offering free supportive care program this fallConestoga College is offering an 18-week supportive care program for free this fall in Kitchener, Ont. The program - which starts in October - will teach students how to be a personal support worker.
-
Ontario boy hospitalized 10 days after accident with button batteryAn Ontario mother is speaking out after an accident involving a lithium button battery left her four-year-old son hospitalized for 10 days.