'Heartbroken,' OPP says dogs hit by car Sunday have died

Police say the owner(s) of two dogs that were hit by a car Sunday night in Dufferin County have not come forward.

Dufferin OPP says a vehicle travelling on County Road 11 in Amaranth Township during a rain storm struck the German Shepherds that are believed to have been walking along the road alone that night. Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Officers say one dog died en route to the veterinary clinic.

The second dog, believed to be roughly seven years old with the "sweetest personality," was severely injured according to police and underwent treatment.

On Wednesday morning, however, OPP said the dog had passed away "as a result of the serious nature of his injuries."

Provincial police also thanked the vet clinic for its "expert care" of the dog, and the public for the outpouring of support.

They say the dogs weren't microchipped or wearing tags, and their owners have not contacted police or the veterinary clinic.