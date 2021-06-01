Two girls allegedly sexually assaulted at swimming pond in Norfolk County

Norfolk County OPP are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two girls at a swimming pond in Delhi, Ont.

The alleged assaults took place around 7 p.m. Thursday May 27, at a pond on William Street.

According to police the two girls were sitting at the pond when they were approached by three adults. Two of the adults went swimming while the third continued to talk with the girls.

During the conversation the man is alleged to have sexually assaulted both girls.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30-years-old. He was wearing a black hat, white tank top, grey pants, and was carrying a blue bag.

Police are looking for the suspect and also wish to speak with the other two adults who are described as follows:

A white female, approximately 30 to 40-years-old, with bright red shoulder length hair, wearing an orange coloured dress.

A white male, approximately 30 to 40-years-old, heavier set with strawberry blonde receding hair, long strawberry blond beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt, navy hoodie and swim shorts.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.