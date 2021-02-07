MRC des Collines police say two girls are missing and two adults are in hospital after a major fire in La Pêche, Que, north of Gatineau.

Firefighters were called to a home on chemin Murray at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. A statement from police sent at around 9 a.m. Sunday said firefighters were only just leaving after battling the blaze all night. The home is a total loss.

Police said four people were home at the time of the blaze: a man, a woman, and two girls. The adults were injured and taken to local hospitals, with police saying the woman's injuries are life-threatening. The two children have not been found.

In an updated statement, MRC des Collines police said Quebec provincial police (Sûreté du Québec) would be aiding in the investigation into the cause of the fire.

No other details have been provided at this time.