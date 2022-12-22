Two Greater Sudbury men victims of murder at hotel

Police say two men from Greater Sudbury, ages 27 and 38, were the victims in the fatal shooting at a local hotel on Tuesday.

The homicide investigation continues after officers responded to gunshots at the Travelodge Hotel on the corner of Paris Street and Walford Road in Sudbury around 2 a.m. Dec. 20.

The 38-year-old was found dead at the scene while the other victim was taken to Health Sciences North across the street where he was also pronounced deceased.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Sudbury police said the shooting is a targeted and isolated incident.

Three people were arrested at the scene on Tuesday, but police later said only one – a 33-year-old -- was involved in the death.

So far, the suspect has only been charged with weapons offences involving a firearm.

The two suspects not involved in the murders are charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

CTV News will continue to follow this developing story.

Police in North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins are also investigating homicides that have happend in the last week.