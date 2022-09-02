Two group homes evacuated Thursday evening because of fire

More than a dozen Edmontonians with disabilities were evacuated from their homes because of a fire Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called around 8:20 p.m. to 133 Avenue and 101 Street, where flames were visible coming out of a building's roof.

"I saw this cloud of smoke start billowing out of the roof from one of the buildings. And one of the staff members for disabled adults in that building was trying to get people out of the building and was yelling quite loudly," recalled neighbour Rachel Dixon. "I ran out, I yelled, 'Has anyone called 911 yet?' She said, 'No, call.'"

Another neighbour down the street heard the commotion, and came with his wife to see if they could help.

"A biker who was going by stopped and all four of us went into the building just to make sure that the building was clear, that we were able to get everyone out of it," Dixon said.

According to Catholic Social Services (CSS), the building is one of its Edmonton residences for persons with developmental disabilities.

"All residents and staff were safely evacuated, and have been temporarily relocated to other sites," CSS CEO Dr. Troy Davies told CTV News Edmonton in a statement.

"We are grateful for the firefighters who responded, as well as our own staff, who worked quickly and compassionately to ensure residents were safe and supported throughout the event."

CSS did not specify how many staff and residents were displaced.

3 HOSPITALIZED AS 'PRECAUTION': GOVERNMENT

Although firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading, a next-door building – another home for people with severe disabilities run by the Alberta government – also needed to be evacuated.

According to the Ministry of Community and Social Services, staff, seven residents and 16 children were able to leave safely.

Three youth were taken to hospital. While fire officials initially said the trio suffered smoke inhalation, the provincial government said they have medical equipment and were taken to hospital as a safety precaution.

"The Rosecrest facility has been deemed safe and once the air quality is safe, the children will return to the facility," government spokesperson Justin Marshall said in a statement.

The other 13 children were taken to a nearby school. The plan was to find them space in the Residential Support Services system.

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services declared the fire out shortly after 1 a.m.

The St. Cecilia group home sustained significant structural and water damage, district fire chief Brian Hoekstra estimated Thursday night.

He said the blaze was a difficult one to fight because of its position between two other buildings and close power lines.

Investigators did not yet know what caused the fire Thursday evening and were expected to return in the morning.

No damage estimate was available as of midday Friday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa