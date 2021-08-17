Two GTA men accused in separate instances of impaired driving in Orillia
CTVNewsBarrie.ca Producer
Kim Phillips
Two men from the GTA face charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Orillia in two separate instances within 24 hours, police say.
According to OPP, a 38-year-old Mississauga man was driving along Old Barrie Road East early Saturday morning when officers stopped his vehicle and placed him under arrest.
Less than 24 hours later police pulled over a 23-year-old Woodbridge resident accused of drunk driving on Atherley Road at midnight.
In both instances, the accused parties were taken to the OPP detachment for further testing and charged with impaired driving and impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.
Police released both from custody with future court dates.
