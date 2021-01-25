Two men in Guelph have been arrested after an incident where they allegedly assaulted each other with the same metal pipe.

Police say the two men got into an argument on the sidewalk of Wyndham Street North near Woolwich Street around 1 p.m. on Friday.

One of the men left, but came back half an hour later with a metal pipe and used it to hit the other man in the head, according to officials.

A police officer arrived on the scene and reportedly saw one man on the ground bleeding and the other walking away with the pipe.

Police say the man with the pipe dropped it when the officer went to arrest him. The man on the ground then picked up the pipe and used it to hit his attacker in the head, according to officials.

Both of the men were arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 44-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault with a weapon and breach of probation, while a 52-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.