Two Halifax area residents arrested for impaired driving

The police have arrested two Halifax area residents for impaired driving Wednesday after both provided breath samples twice the limit.

At 10:25 a.m. on April 14, the RCMP stopped a vehicle on Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage, N.S., after the driver was showing signs of impairment. Police say the driver, a 39-year-old man from Cole Harbour, N.S., provided breath samples that were three times the legal limit.

He was transported to the RCMP's Cole Harbour detachment and later released.

Approximately two hours later, the police also arrested a 48-year-old man from Hammonds Plains, N.S., who was showing signs of impaired driving. The RCMP stopped the vehicle on Hammonds Plains Road in Upper Tantallon, N.S. after police say his breath sample was twice the limit.

The drivers were arrested for impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration that is equal to exceeds 80 m%.

Both are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 26 at 9:30 a.m.