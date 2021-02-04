Police have charged two men with multiple drug trafficking-related offences following a search on Wednesday night in Halifax.

Around 11 p.m., members of the drug unit of the Integrated Investigation Division, assisted by West Division Patrol officers, conducted a search warrant at a residence located in the 0-100 block of the Bedford Highway.

Halifax Regional Police and RCMP say officers arrested two men without incident and seized over 70 pounds of cannabis, quantities of hashish and cannabis edibles, approximately $1,400 and a replica firearm.

The two men – both from Halifax, ages 20 and 21 – are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face the following charges:

possession of cannabis for distribution

possession of cannabis for sale

possession of illicit cannabis for sale

Police note they encourage anyone with information concerning illegal activity to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.