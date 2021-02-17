Halifax Regional Police issued two $7,500 fines over the long weekend following reports that restaurants were not following the Health Protection Act. Police did not name the restaurants.

Police say at approximately 8 p.m. on Feb. 13, officers investigated a report that a Halifax restaurant was not following provincial regulations.

Officers arrived at the restaurant and found that it was not following the regulations related to wearing masks, according to a news release.

The provincial regulations require everyone to a wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while present in a public place.

Officers issued a summary offence ticket under the Health Protection Act for a corporation failing to comply with the act and its regulations. The restaurant was fined $7,500.

Approximately two hours later, at 10 p.m. on Feb. 13, police investigated a second report of a restaurant not following regulations. Officers attended and found that the restaurant was not following regulations related to the serving of patrons and the wearing of masks.

According to the provincial regulations, restaurants in Halifax and Hants County can only serve dine-in customers until 10 p.m. and must close by 11 p.m. The restaurant was issued summary offence ticket under the Health Protection Act for a corporation failing to comply with the act and its regulations and was fined $7,500.