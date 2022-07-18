Two Hamilton 18-year-olds charged with kidnapping Sudbury man

Two 18-year-old men from Hamilton were arrested in downtown Sudbury on Saturday after a 51-year-old local man told police they kidnapped him and held him against his will for several days.

The victim told Greater Sudbury Police Service the southern Ontario pair kidnapped him from his home on July 7 and drove him down to Hamilton, where he was held for days, police said in a news release Monday morning.

He was brought back to his Sudbury home recently where the two accused allegedly "displayed firearms and held him against his will for another period of time."

The victim filed a report at Sudbury police headquarters in the early morning hours of July 16 and through an investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect's vehicle involved in the incidents.

Officers spotted the vehicle downtown that evening around 5 p.m. and made the arrests without incident.

While searching the vehicle, detectives found more than $5,000 in cash along with illicit drugs, but the firearm has not been located.

The two accused have been charged with drug trafficking, kidnapping, pointing a firearm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and having proceeds of crime over $5,000.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident as the involved individuals are known to each other. There is no concern for public safety at this time," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.