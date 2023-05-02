Two Hamilton cyclists allegedly 'doored' by Tesla in incident caught on video

Two Hamilton cyclists are recovering from their injuries after allegedly being ‘doored’ by a Tesla driver in an incident caught on video last month.

In a release issued Tuesday, David Shellnutt, known as The Biking Lawyer, said the crash happened on Locke Street on April 8.

“One cyclist hit [the door] and the other crashed into them as they flew into the road,” Shellnut said.

The lawyer alleges the driver left the scene without providing insurance or reporting the collision to authorities.

When reached for comment, Hamilton police confirmed the incident and said they have identified the driver. No arrest has been made and charges have not been placed.

According to the Highway Traffic Act, a dooring charge can cost drivers up to $365 and three demerit points.

Both cyclists attended a local hospital after the incident, according to Shellnutt. Both broke their wrists and one suffered a broken rib, he said.

A video of the alleged incident was released Tuesday alongside the lawyer's statement.

DOORING WARNING: In Apr. our clients were doored on Locke St. in #Hamilton causing them both to crash & suffer injury. We share the video w consent to increase awareness of what info you need to obtain in a dooring. Please review our Guide to Doorings: https://t.co/suW43yc61C pic.twitter.com/C9qIlM61t5

“We want to share this clip with the public so that drivers are mindful that with spring here they must look out for cyclists and other vulnerable road users,” Shellnut wrote.

“The cost to put in a bike lane is far outweighed by the cost of injuries to people, their families, employers, and our health care system.”

The lawyer is calling on both municipal and provincial governments to tackle road safety by installing safe cycling infrastructure and providing “far-reaching” driver training improvement courses.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU’VE BEEN DOORED

Shellnut, who provides free legal consultation to pedestrians and cyclists injured in crashes, offered tips on what to do if they’ve been victim of a dooring.

First, seek medical attention, the lawyer said.

“I once biked home from a crash with a broken wrist, only later having to attend the hospital. This was a bad move. Better to stay on the scene and request help, even if you are not sure the extent of your injuries”

If an ambulance is not called, or is not necessary, go to a family doctor or walk-in clinic, Shellnut said.

It’s also important to take pictures and get the driver’s information.

“If you cannot take pictures due to your injuries, ask witnesses/bystanders to help you. Get their contact info as well,” he said.