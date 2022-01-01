Two Hamilton police officers seriously injured during RIDE check

Hamilton police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck and seriously injured two officers while trying to flee a traffic stop on New Year's Eve.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 31 at around 10:55 p.m. when officers were conducting the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program in the southbound lanes of the Claremont Access.

"They were talking to two motorists who were in queue. A 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe disregarded the queue and then made their way through that spot check, striking officers knocking them unconscious, and they sustained serious injuries," Hamilton police Chief Frank Bergen said.

The two officers, Bergen said, were taken to hospital, where they remain in stable condition. He added that they are awaiting surgery for broken bones.

The SUV was recovered unoccupied shortly afterwards in the Inverness Avenue and Belair Drive area.

"At this particular point, it has been a dogged search for the outstanding suspect," Bergen said.

"We're asking for the public with any information to come forward. We do have a lead, and we are following that lead as we speak."

Police said the SUV is believed to have been involved several hours earlier in an incident in the area of Fennell Avenue East and Hoover Crescent, where officers approached a driver who was unconscious at the wheel.

"They had a bong on their lap, and they were sleeping in the car. Upon becoming awake, they actually drove into the cruiser and then made good their escape at that time," Bergen said.

No police officer was injured in that incident.

"This is a stark reminder that, in fact, that being a police officer is dangerous. And the reality is you never know what will be the outcome of your interactions," Bergen said.

"We also are seeing that there has been a trend about disregard for police officer and for authority. And as a result, this is a stark reminder that the people should abide by law and that we'll make sure that we have the ability to work together as a community to keep all of us safe."

Police are urging witnesses and anyone with video footage of the incidents to contact Division 10 CID or the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905) 546-4925.