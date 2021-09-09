Two high-risk exposures to COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury on Sept. 5-6

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of two potential high-risk exposures to COVID-19 on Sept. 5-6 at two local restaurants.

Affected is anyone who was at Wacky Wings in Sudbury (187 Shaughnessy St.) on those days between 4-11 p.m., in particular delivery drivers and patrons who waited in the establishment’s lobby.

Also affected are people who were at Cora Breakfast and Lunch (470 Barrydowne Rd.) on those days between 8 a.m. and noon.

Again, delivery drivers and patrons who waited in the establishment’s lobby are at particular risk.

Any individual who was present at those restaurants on any of the dates and times listed must immediately self-isolate if they are not fully vaccinated.

"If you are fully vaccinated (you have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to exposure dates noted above), and do not have an immunocompromising condition, you are not required to self-isolate," the health unit said.

Contact Public Health Sudbury & Districts for additional information at 705-522-9200, ext. 718, toll-free 1-866-522-9200, or your local public health unit.

Those affected should also book a COVID-19 test as soon as possible and a second test seven days after the date of exposure.

"This applies to everyone, regardless of your vaccination status (that is, anyone who is not vaccinated, partially vaccinated, or fully vaccinated)," the health unit said.

Residents should also self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure. Regardless of vaccination status, self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop and seek testing.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online or call 705-671-7373 during regular business hours.