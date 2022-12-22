Two hit and run collisions in Guelph
Guelph police are investigating two unrelated hit and run collisions, that happened less than an hour apart, on Wednesday evening.
According to a news release, at around 8 p.m. witnesses called to report a collision at the entrance of a parking lot on Silvercreek Parkway North near Willow Road. Police said a white GMC Sierra pickup fled the scene of a crash.
Less than an hour later, a collision was reported at Division Street and Kathleen Street. Police said one of the involved vehicles fled. Officers found the vehicle unattended at an address nearby the collision scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.
