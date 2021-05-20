Two homes destroyed in forest fire on Manitoba First Nation

Two homes were destroyed in a forest fire in Misipawistik Cree Nation.

Earlier in the week, CTV News Winnipeg reported the fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at Beardy’s Point, which forced the evacuation of 40 to 50 homes in the area. Community members were able to return home on Wednesday.

According to the Manitoba government’s latest fire bulletin, the fire is about five hectares in size and has been contained.

Misipawistik Cree Nation Chief Heidi Cook said the fire crews did an amazing job getting the fire under control, especially considering the windy and dry weather conditions.

She noted fire crews “worked non-stop,” but unfortunately there were two houses firefighters couldn’t save.

“There’s probably a lot more that they did save that were in danger,” Cook said.

“I think there were about 20 houses that were in the direct path of that fire, so they did a really amazing job.”

Cook added that crews managed to have the fire under control by Tuesday night, and afterward they just focused on hotspots and flare-ups.

“The area was deemed safe this morning for people to return home,” Cook said in an interview on Wednesday.

“We started that process except for people who have asthma and medical conditions that make them a bit more vulnerable to smoke, because it was quite smoky still this morning. They’re staying an extra few days out of town.”

Cook said the families that lost their homes to the fire are being lodged in the community until their homes can be replaced.

She said the fire commissioner will be the one to determine the cause of the fire.

COVID-19 CONCERNS

Cook said the First Nation is concerned about a potential COVID-19 spread after the first case of a variant was reported in the community on Monday.

“There’s always concern, even when our cases were at zero,” she said.

“We still have to be really vigilant.”

She noted the community had to manage the urgency of the fire with COVID-19 safety precautions.

“I hope that we did a good job at that,” Cook said.

“I have a lot of confidence in our team and the steps that were taken, so I hope that everyone is going to be okay.”

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Daniel Halmarson.