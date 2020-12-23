MRC des Collines police say two homes in the Outaouais region of Quebec have been destroyed by fire.

Emergency crews responded to separate blazes in Val-des-Monts and L'Ange-Gardien Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

In a news release Wednesday, police said the fire in Val-des-Monts was called in at around 6:45 p.m. from a house on Blackburn Road. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The home is a total loss, but the adjacent garage was spared.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The fire in L'Ange-Gariden was called in at around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday from Route 315.

The homeowner was alerted to the fire by his smoke alarm and was able to evacuate. The man in his 50s, the only person living in the home, suffered minor injuries but declined transport to hospital.

This home was also a total loss.

Police said a fireplace might have caused this fire.